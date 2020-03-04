University of Vermont basketball player makes comeback after surviving car crash

Five years after surviving a car crash, a University of Vermont top basketball recruit made an amazing comeback.

“Looking back five years ago, I mean, that didn’t seem possible," Josh Speidel said.

Shortly after committing to Vermont, he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a devastating car crash in 2015, which left him in a coma for four weeks.

While in the hospital, coach John Becker promised Speidel and his family that the university would honor his scholarship.

Speidel recovered and is on track to graduate in May, but was unable to return to the game he loved, until Tuesday.

Through an agreement with State University of New York at Albany basketball coach Will Brown, Spiedel started the game for Vermont and made the Cats’ first basket, completing a life-long dream of scoring in a college basketball game.

"I did it. It was hard work, but it was for something,” Speidel said.

Speidel received a standing ovation as he came out of the came.

Buoyed by Speidel’s return to the court, Vermont defeated Albany Tuesday night.

