Advertisement

UPDATE: Deputies release UMary student after he threatened to kill his family

(Storyblocks)
By Daniela Hurtado
Published: Mar. 22, 2018 at 2:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they released a 22-year-old University of Mary student from jail Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Dustin Olson says the decision was made at the State’s Attorney level.

Conor Kennelly from the State’s Attorney’s office says they declined to prosecute the student because the evidence presented didn’t rise to the level of terrorizing.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/22 8/39 a.m.: Quick action by one University of Mary student led police to the arrest a 22-year-old who made comments about killing his family.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says campus security called them about a student, who had made threats against his family to another student.

“When they got out of class he made statements he was going to kill his father and brother,” said Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Olson.

Deputies say the student said it would make his life easier if he did it and when deputies went to the student’s home he and his father were arguing.

Olson says no weapons were found at the home and the student admitted to the comments he had made to the student at University of Mary.

The 22-year-old was arrested for terrorizing.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Man found hanging from tree in Fargo
Carruthers mugshot 2
Two guns fired in West Fargo shooting of young boy, at least one suspect still on the run
Gas prices
Experts explain why gas prices are rising in ND
Fire on Monday, March 22 at 92 NP Avenue in Fargo.
Fire at former Mid America Steel building in downtown Fargo intentionally set
Police are searching for this van.
Fargo Police asking for help identifying suspects

Latest News

Marcellus
‘He was so loving.’: Mother of 6-year-old killed in Moorhead shooting speaks out
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - March 25
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - March 25
News - 6:00PM News March 25 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News March 25 - Part 1
News - 6:00PM News March 25 - Part 3
News - 6:00PM News March 25 - Part 3
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - March 25
Sports - 6:00PM Sports - March 25