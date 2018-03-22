UPDATE: Deputies release UMary student after he threatened to kill his family

UPDATE: The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they released a 22-year-old University of Mary student from jail Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Dustin Olson says the decision was made at the State’s Attorney level.

Conor Kennelly from the State’s Attorney’s office says they declined to prosecute the student because the evidence presented didn’t rise to the level of terrorizing.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/22 8/39 a.m.: Quick action by one University of Mary student led police to the arrest a 22-year-old who made comments about killing his family.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says campus security called them about a student, who had made threats against his family to another student.

“When they got out of class he made statements he was going to kill his father and brother,” said Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Olson.

Deputies say the student said it would make his life easier if he did it and when deputies went to the student’s home he and his father were arguing.

Olson says no weapons were found at the home and the student admitted to the comments he had made to the student at University of Mary.

The 22-year-old was arrested for terrorizing.