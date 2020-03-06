University of Mary among schools closing campuses in Italy

The University of Mary in Bismarck is joining other American universities with ties to Italy that have temporarily closed campuses there amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The school said Wednesday it is closing its Rome campus for now. The U.S. government has escalated travel advisories to Italy in recent weeks and is now advising against nonessential travel.

Italy is the epicenter of Europe's coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected.

The university had 25 students in Rome this semester, seven of whom returned home last week.

