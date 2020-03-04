Universities follow similar playbook in sex assault response

As mass sexual assault scandals, some dating back decades, roil universities across the country, the schools have been drawing from the same playbook in their responses.

Typical moves include hiring an outside law firm to investigate and establishing hotlines for victims to call.

Some hire outside public relations firms to manage the flow of information to the media.

Legal experts say the schools need help and that hiring outside firms can lend credibility.

But skeptics question whether paid investigators can truly be independent and transparent.