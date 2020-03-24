United Way of Cass Clay unveils location for new building

The announcement for the location of the United Way of Cass Clay’s new $1.5 million building was cancelled Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the non-profit held a virtual watch party at around 3 p.m. to state they’ll be breaking ground in the coming weeks.

United Way’s new office will be off 45th St S, near the Interstate 94 exit.

"We are very excited about the convenience of this location,” United Way of Cass Clay President and Chief Executive Officer Kristi Huber said. “We know that it'll be easier for people to get off of the interstate and off on 45th street to be able to get to us. And being accessible is really important to our volunteers and also to our donors.”

Huber said it took the non-profit three years to make this happen.

The 8-thousand square foot building will have more parking space than its current downtown location.

Huber said the new facility will allow United Way to expand the number of volunteers from 30, where it currently stands, up to 150.