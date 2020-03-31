United Way launches fund to help those financially impacted by the coronavirus

The United Way of Cass Clay is stepping into the arena helping those battered and bruised by the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit launched a community response fund on its website Monday.

You can give money that’ll go to groups assisting families during these economic times.

“We fully expect that the needs of the community will be large and so we have set up this fund,” United Way Chief Executive Officer and President Krisit Huber said. “We know the community will give generously to support our neighbors.”

Huber said there’s been a nearly 100 percent increase this week compared to last week on people seeking food support.

According to the United Way, those being hit the hardest by the outbreak are the more than 9,000 families in the Fargo-Moorhead area living along or below the poverty line.

Visit the group’s website by clicking on this link if you’re interested in helping out.