Ubuntu Racial Dialogue gathering on Sunday night

A Fargo man is asking neighbors to join him for conversation and a bonfire Sunday night.

He's starting a group called Ubuntu Racial Dialogue.

At 8:30 p.m. he wants neighbors to gather in south Fargo to talk about racial tolerance, justice and equality.

So far, about 50 people say they plan to be there.

The goal is to start open and meaningful conversations so that we can grow.

"We want people to listen to these stories. We believe this is necessary for us to move forward," organizer Joseph Lewis says. "Beyond that, we also want you to go beyond your hurt, beyond your feelings and your pain to share your aspirations for the world."

Lewis is hoping neighbors will meet for these conversations weekly.