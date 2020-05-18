Uber driver discusses new COVID-19 policies; drivers required to take 'mask selfie'

As more states ease restrictions during the pandemic, Uber and Lyft are implementing new policies to keep riders and drivers safe. Starting Monday, March 18th, your app will look different.

When the world feels upside down, Uber and Lyft drivers are trying to make rides smooth.

"In Fargo, it makes you like five hundred bucks every week, like it's a lot," said Christopher Flores.

Fargo driver Christopher Flores says the next time you're out on the town or need to get from point a to point b, you'll have to follow a checklist.

"I would say that it's safe now that we have all these rules, and we have to follow them or else," said Flores.

Before drivers can use the app, they must take a "mask selfie." If a face covering isn't found in the photo, the driver can't make trips.

Drivers need to show they've sanitized their cars and confirm they don't have any symptoms.

Riders will have a similar checklist, but they won't need to take a photo.

No riders can sit in the front seat, and windows must be open for ventilation.

Some were concerned about the six-feet barrier between the driver and riders.

"Unfortunately, my car doesn't do that, or I can't really afford to do that. I assume that if you're getting in a car, you know that there's not going to be six feet," said Flores. "Hopefully, they're okay. I've never had a problem."

In the meantime, Flores and many other drivers will be making sure their cars are spotless, just in case you need a lift.

Uber says accountability is key, and they are encouraging drivers to cancel trips without penalty if they don't feel safe, including if the rider isn't wearing a face cover.