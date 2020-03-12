US officials say US troops killed, injured in Iraq attack

U.S. officials say three service members were killed, including two Americans, and a dozen were injured when a barrage of rockets were fired at a military base in Iraq.

The U.S. military says that about 18 rockets struck Camp Taji and that Iraqi Security Forces found a rocket-rigged truck a few miles from the base.

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for a number of years. There are as many as 6,000 U.S. troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counterterror missions.