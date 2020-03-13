US flu death toll hits 22K, hospitalization rates high for children, young adults

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Flu activity in the United States remains high, but is down for the fourth week in a row, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.
Flu activity was high in Puerto Rico and 41 states. (Source: CDC)
The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 22,000 deaths, 36 million flu illnesses, 370,000 hospitalizations.
The 2019-2020 influenza outbreak is moderate to low in overall severity, but hospitalization rates are high among children and young adults.
“Rates for children 0-4 years and adults 18-49 years are now the highest CDC has on record for these age groups, surpassing rates reported during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic,” the agency said.
A total of 144 influenza-associated deaths in children have been reported this season. That’s an increase of 8 since last week’s report.