Hundreds in DC asked to quarantine after coronavirus exposure

Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first identified case of the new coronavirus in the nation’s capital, now publicly identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a news conference in Washington on Saturday, March 7, 2020, to announce the first presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser says anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown on Feb. 24 or between Feb. 28 and March 3 is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church.

The church rector announced Sunday that he was the initial virus case that city officials had been referring to as ‘patient 1.’

The Rev. Timothy Cole, the rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was in stable condition after being hospitalized Saturday night. That is according to a statement from the Rev. Crystal Hardin, the assistant rector.

Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and will spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.

Meanwhile, Maryland reported two new cases on Sunday, raising to five the total of confirmed cases in the state. Virginia reported its second case.

The U.S. death toll from the virus reached at least 21 and the number of cases worldwide soared above 110,000.

Thousands prepare to get off cruise ship hit by virus in California

Federal and state officials in California are preparing to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the coronavirus.

Personnel covered head to toe in protective gear Monday woke up passengers on the Grand Princess to check whether they were sick.

Fences were installed at an 11-acre site at the port as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,400 passengers to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine.

More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.

A cruise ship held off Florida’s coast while two crew members were tested for the new coronavirus has docked at a port.

The Regal Princess was to have docked Sunday morning in Port Everglades, but pulled into the port around 10 p.m.

Princess Cruises said the test results came back negative.

The two staffers had transferred weeks ago from the ship Grand Princess in California, where nearly two dozen aboard tested positive for the virus.

Princess Cruises said the two crew members didn’t exhibit any symptoms and were past the 14-day incubation period.

Princess Cruise line officials say passengers on a third ship have been ordered to stay on board while crew members are tested for COVID-19. The ship was placed under a “no sail” order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Princes Cruises says the ship will dock in Grand Cayman to receive the test kits, but passengers won’t be able to disembark.

The ship will then set sail for Fort Lauderdale, where it will remain off the coast until further notice.

The U.S. Department of State issued a warning Sunday that “U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection has noted an increased risk for infection from COVID-19 on cruise ships. Officials also warn those that do travel by cruise risk being quarantined by authorities in other countries.

Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears

Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state’s biggest industry so far.

George Ague leads a tourism promotion agency for Orlando and says there have only been a handful of inquiries about the virus by people planning trips to central Florida. But that could change at any moment.

With spring break around the corner, cancellations could be devastating during one of the busiest times of the year in the Sunshine State.

Theme parks in Asia have closed because of the virus.

Orlando park officials say they’re adding more hand sanitizers and monitoring the situation.

Public barred from 2020 Olympic flame lighting in Greece

Spectators will be kept away from the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on Thursday because of the coronavirus.

The Greek Olympic committee says only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend the traditional event.

A dress rehearsal on Wednesday for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic flame will also be closed to the public to comply with Greek government restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Tokyo organizing committee says it will “reduce the size of its traveling delegation as much as possible.”

Tokyo officials previously said they would not send 140 children to Greece to give the flame a send-off next week on its journey to Japan.

Pope celebrates Mass by himself, live-streams it

Pope Francis has celebrated morning Mass all by himself in the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives, and has offered up prayers for those infected with coronavirus and those caring for them.

The Holy See live-streamed Francis’ Mass on Monday, evidence of new measures the Vatican City State has taken to contain the spread of the virus in line with restrictions adopted by the Italian government. With 7,375 people infected, Italy has the most cases outside Asia.

At 83, and with part of one lung removed, Francis would be at risk for serious complications if he were to catch the virus. He came down with a cold two weeks ago, but appears to have recovered and on Monday resumed private meetings, including with bishops from France and two departing ambassadors.

The Vatican, a 108-acre city state in the heart of Rome, has confirmed one positive case. The Vatican Museums have closed and nationwide, the Italian Catholic Church has suspended Masses and other celebrations to prevent people from congregating.

6 Italian inmates die during protest over virus measures

Italian penitentiary police say six inmates protesting virus containment measures at a northern Italian prison have died after they broke into the infirmary and overdosed on methadone.

The protest Sunday in Modena was among the first of more than two-dozen riots at Italy’s overcrowded lock-ups that grew Monday.

Human rights advocates have been warning that increasing tensions over fears of coronavirus were hitting inmates particularly hard, especially after restrictions were imposed on family visits to prevent transmissions.

On Monday, inmates climbed onto the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan and held up a painted sheet reading “Indulto,” Italian for pardon.

Death toll rises in Iran

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed another 43 people, pushing the death toll to 237 amid 7,161 confirmed cases.

The Health Ministry announced the new figure at a news conference Monday. There are over 7,640 confirmed cases of the virus across the wider Mideast.

Some experts worry Iran may be underreporting its cases.

The rising death toll comes as Mideast stock markets have significantly dropped amid the outbreak and oil prices are falling by levels unseen since the 1991 Gulf War.

The new virus has caused major economic disruptions, including in global aviation, which has helped slow the demand for oil.

Germany’s Bundesliga soccer teams to play without fans

In a first, games in Germany's Bundesliga soccer league can now take place without fans.

The governor of Germany's western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, which has been hardest-hit by the spread of the virus, said he would implement the national health ministry's recommendations to cancel events with more than 1,000 people.

A Wednesday game between FC Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach will take place without audience, the state's health minister said.

Germany has reported 1,040 cases of the new coronavirus.

Also, after an overnight meeting, Germany's coalition government says Monday it will ease and financially support regulations for short-time work. The government also wants to financially support companies that are suffering losses because of the virus sweeping the globe.

Philippines declares public health emergency

The Philippine president has declared a state of public health emergency throughout the country after health officials confirmed over the weekend the first local transmission of the new coronavirus.

Health officials reported Monday a doubling in just a day of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines to 20 confirmed infections.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration, which he made public on Monday, says the viral outbreak “constitutes an emergency that threatens national security which requires a whole-of-government response.”

Under the declaration, authorities could order mandatory reporting of infections, enforce quarantines and other disease-control actions, including calling in police and other law enforcement agencies to help deal with the COVID-19 threat.

Singapore will let cruise ship with 2,000 dock

Singapore will allow the Costa Fortuna cruise ship to dock on Tuesday, after it was rejected by Thailand and Malaysia.

Singapore’s port authority and tourism board said in a joint statement Monday that the ship has declared that none of its passengers had any symptoms of respiratory illness.

The statement also said all the ship’s passengers had earlier underwent temperature screening and checks on their travel history before they boarded the ship, which last departed Singapore on March 3.

The statement said the doctor on board the cruise liner will check all passengers and crew to ensure they are healthy before disembarkation. It said Singapore’s cruise terminals remain open to scheduled cruise calls out of Singapore but unscheduled calls have been banned since last month.

Thailand last week refused to let the ship, which has some 2,000 passengers, to dock at the resort island of Phuket since it carried 64 Italians. Malaysia on Saturday also banned the ship from stopping at a northern port.

North Korea flies out foreign diplomats amid virus fight

A special North Korean flight carrying presumably dozens of diplomats and other foreigners arrived in Russia’s Far East as the country tightens its lockdown intended to fend off the coronavirus.

North Korea has not publicly confirmed a single case of the COVID-19 illness, but its state media have indicated thousands of people have been quarantined.

Seemingly dozens of passengers lined up at Pyongyang International Airport. North Korean health workers wearing white protective suits scanned them for fevers. It wasn’t immediately clear how many were on the flight.

The North lifted a monthlong quarantine on foreign diplomats last week, allowing them to leave the country if needed.

