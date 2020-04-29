U.S. Senators react to President's order to keep meat processing plants open

State lawmakers responded to President Donald Trump's executive order to keep meat processing plants running.

The Defense Production Act would ensure the continued operation of meat packing plants, consistent with recently issued safety guidelines, as essential infrastructure for the nation.

Senator John Hoeven says that keeping plants open benefits producers as well as consumers while taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"In our efforts with the Administration and industry, we have prioritized access to personal protective equipment, testing and social distancing guidelines to maintain a safe work environment while meeting this essential need for our nation."

Meanwhile, Senator Kevin Cramer also stressed the importance of plant workers saying in part:

"I applaud President Trump for taking further action to support this critical part of our nation's infrastructure and keep food on the shelves for the American people."