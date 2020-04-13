UPDATE: Police identify Porch Pirate arrested in West Fargo

Police have identified the man who is accused of stealing packages from a West Fargo Neighborhood.

According to WFPD, 28-year-old Anthony John Michael Springer was arrested for an outstanding warrant and is being held in Cass County Jail under multiple charges.

Police took multiple reports of packages being stolen in the River's Bend neighborhood in West Fargo on Friday April 10th.

Thanks to video and eyewitness reports, officers got a vehicle description and license plate number for the suspect.

On Saturday, authorities responded to the Ramada on 13th Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle, which turned out to belong to Springer.

A search of the Vehicle located evidence of the theft, including some stolen property.

Further charges are pending and the matter remains under investigation.