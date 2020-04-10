UPDATE: Missing woman in Clearwater Co. likely in 'delusional state'

Authorities are now releasing the name of the woman who they believe is missing and was last seen in Clearwater County, MN.

She's 60-year-old Ilene Nelson of New Hope, MN. Authorities found her car abandoned in the southern part of the county on Wednesday, April 8.

Nelson's family believes she is in a delusional state and will try to hide from people.

The Minnesota State Patrol flew over the area on Thursday with an infrared camera and could not find her. A ground search was also conducted.

On Friday, authorities will bring in a specialized search and rescue team with more technology to aid in the search.

If you see Nelson, you should call your local law enforcement right away.

