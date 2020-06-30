UPDATE: Man dies after fight at Horace bar

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a fight at a bar in Horace has now turned deadly.

31-year-old Marlin Klatt died from his injuries after an assault at Big Erv’s Bar & Grill around 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.

When deputies arrived on scene, Klatt was unconscious and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, Klatt and the suspect, Jordan Pendleton, were talking outside the bar after bar-close. Documents say Klatt brought up a subject that made Pendleton mad, and that’s when Pendleton punched Klatt in the face. Klatt then fell to the ground and hit his head on a sidewalk.

Another man, Roy Bishop, then intervened and Pendleton attacked him as well. That’s when a third man, Randy Silvas, stepped in and was attacked by Pendleton too.

25-year-old Jordan Pendleton of Horace was then arrested for the assault and is facing multiple charges, but those charges will now likely be upgraded after the death.

Bishop and Silvas were hurt in the fight, but they are expected to be ok.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more on this story.