(UPDATE) Grand Forks Spring Cleaning Week

Crews will open the Grand Forks Landfill for free drop off for one week, starting Sat. May 9.

The free drop off is for Grand Forks residents only.

The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each of these days, except Sun. May 10--the landfill will be closed.

Residents will be asked to stay in their cars and bring a copy of their utility bill or proof of address.

They will unload their own items into the proper containers.

No kids or pets should be in the car and no scavenging will be allowed.

The City will reschedule a free curbside pickup later this summer or fall.

The Grand Forks City Landfill Drop off is located at 2701 N. 69th St.