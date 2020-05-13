UPDATE: Fargo Police identify victim in North Fargo shooting

In a tweet this morning, the Fargo Police Department identified the victim in Tuesday's shooting at a North Fargo Hornbachers.

39-year-old Anquine Lamont White from Fargo was shot and killed Tuesday Morning.

They are not releasing any more information at this time.

Original:

Fargo police say two men have been taken into custody and two guns were recovered after a deadly shooting.

Reng Ayong, 21, of Fargo, and Darrell Simmons, 28, with no permanent address, were arrested.

Simmons was arrested for criminal conspiracy. Ayong was booked on charges of reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen automobile, and felony theft of property.

Police haven't released the names of the victims.

According to police, Fargo officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday to reports of multiple shots being fired at the parking lot of the Northport Hornbacher's.

Police said they found a man dead at the scene. Another man is being treated for critical care at Sanford Hospital.

Fargo police believe they have everyone involved in the incident accounted for.