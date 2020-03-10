UPDATE: Court papers reveal details behind arrest of WDAY reporter

Court papers are showing new details surrounding the arrest of a WDAY reporter and former WDAZ anchor for domestic assault.

37-year-old Matt Henson was arrested on Sunday, March 8 after an incident at his Moorhead home.

Court papers say Henson came back home around 9 p.m. with his child when he got in an argument with the woman he's living with.

During the argument, court papers say the victim says Henson got aggressive, so she started recording him on her phone.

That's when the victim says Henson squeezed her wrist, trying to force her to drop the phone.

When police arrived on scene, the victim says her wrist was still in pain.

Henson is charged with fifth-degree domestic assault, and made an appearance in Clay County court on Monday. Henson pleaded not guilty.

A no-contact order with the alleged victim was put in place, and Henson was released with conditions on his own recognizance.

We reached out to WDAY's News Director, Jeff Nelson, for comment, we have not heard anything back.

Henson is expected to next appear in court on April 1.