UPDATE: Child confirmed dead, Barnesville woman arrested for neglect

The Clay County Sheriff's office has confirmed that 35-year-old Kellie Anderson has been arrested for Felony Criminal Neglect.

According to the release, the Barnesville Police Department and Clay County Sheriffs responded to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for a report of Child Neglect.

After the investigation it was determined that Anderson would be taken into custody.

The child later passed away at Sanford and will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Once the investigation is complete, the Clay County Attorney’s Office will review the case and determine appropriate criminal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL:

The Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Barnesville Police Department say they are currently investigating a serious incident that was reported on April 23rd.

Sources close to the investigation say the investigation involves a child death.

35-year-old Kellie Anderson from Barnesville was taken into custody for Felony Neglect and is currently in custody at the Cass County jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation as well.