UPDATE: Man dies after Hawley assault, suspects charged

One man is dead and two people are facing serious charges after an assault in Hawley, MN.

The Hawley Police Department says on Thursday, April 2, they were called to a home in the 2300 block of Meadow Lane for suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, they talked to 50-year-Christopher Greywater and learned he was assaulted. Greywater was taken to the hospital for his injuries and then booked into the Clay County Jail.

Through an investigation, officers learned another man, a 52-year-old from Moorhead, was also assaulted. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name is not being released.

Greywater is now being formally charged with 2nd degree murder and faces 40 years in prison.

Two other people were also arrested during the call. 40-year-old Devonna Waybenais of Bemidji, MN was arrested and is now charged with 2nd degree assault and 2nd degree DWI.

A 55-year-old Hawley man was arrested for a department of corrections violation.

Authorities say everyone involved in the incident knew each other.