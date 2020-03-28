(UPDATE)--Fargo Sanford provider tests positive for COVID-19

As the world continues to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, more healthcare workers are becoming infected while caring for patients.

Now, a Fargo Sanford provider has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, they began showing symptoms and immediately self isolated.

"This provider does not work at the hospital at all actually," Vice President/Medical Officer at Sanford Doug Griffin says. "They only work outside of the hospital in clinics."

Health officials say no patients or employees at any Sanford facilities were exposed.

But, that wasn't the case for seven residents and some staff at Eventide Senior Living Center in Moorhead.

“We have been in contact with Eventide, the Minnesota Department of Health and have been in close communication with them," Griffin says.

Officials with Eventide say they were notified Friday and have reached out to families.

So far, no one has tested positive for the virus.

“We have moved to twice a day screening on our residents," Eventide President and CEO Jon Riewer says. "Anything symptomatic, we would push forward for testing.”

Riewer says anyone who came withing six feet of the provider for 15 minutes or more is in a 14-day self quarantine.

He says three staff members are in self quarantine at this time.

All of the residents at the facility have been in self quarantine for about two weeks now.

“It’s very difficult for our residents. The isolation is very difficult," Riewer says. "But for the most part, they all understand this is to prevent outbreak and for their own good health.”

Sanford will now see all Eventide patients virtually.

They also say they will be quicker to test healthcare workers showing even minor symptoms.

Sanford says they are working with North Dakota and Minnesota State Health Departments and are following CDC protocol.