(UPDATE)-- Wanted Fargo man now behind bars

A wanted Fargo man is now in the Cass County Jail, facing multiple charges.

Moorhead Police were looking for 26-year-old Warren Misevich who fled from officers just after noon on Tuesday.

Officers went to a local business for a report of a disturbance.

When officers got there, they say Misevich was blocking a road with his vehicle.

Police say when they tried to get Misevich out of the vehicle, he took off.

Misevich was driving about 15-20 miles per hour and police say he refused to stop during a PIT maneuver.

Clay County Deputies tried another PIT maneuver on Misevich in the 1600 block of 30th Ave. S, but he was able to drive out of it and continued north on 8th St. S.

Misevich is facing multiple charges including 4th Degree Assault, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Driving After Revocation and Disorderly Conduct.