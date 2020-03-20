UND updated COVID-19 response efforts

The University of North Dakota remains open and operational with instruction and work continued through remote efforts.

The University announced these updates to their operations:

• UND will extend the remote instruction period for students through the end of the spring semester.

• We are asking UND students not to return to the Grand Forks community at this time.

• Spring Commencement is cancelled.

With the cancelation of all Spring Commencement ceremonies the University advises eligible graduates for the spring Commencements – General, Law and Medicine — to participate at a later Commencement. The University also intends to work with students on alternative ways we can celebrate their graduation achievements while maintaining social distancing.

As a result of the updated directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), North Dakota Department of Health and Governor Burgum, we are asking UND students not to return to the Grand Forks community at this time. This is necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A UND release points to a history of online courses as a positive in their campus wide switch to online courses. They direct students to their Blackboard site for further information and expectations from each individual class any student is enrolled in.

The campus admits extra course requirements such as laboratories and individualized experiences such as clinicals, student teaching, research, flight training, etc. may need to be adjusted and again directs students to their on-line platforms for assistance.

Students should also check their UND email daily for updates from instructors and UND.

Regarding services, UND offices continue to operate. However, questions or concerns should be conveyed through phone or email, as most University staff are exercising remote work plans off campus.