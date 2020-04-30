UND to hold virtual commencement

The University of North Dakota will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony in May.

In a video message, UND Interim President Joshua Wynne invited graduating students to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies, which will be posted online May 16th at 10 a.m.

They include General Commencement for bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees; School of Medicine & Health Sciences Commencement; and School of Law Commencement.

Each ceremony will each include video remarks from President Wynne and other administrators, as well as a slide of each student with their name, degree, major, a recording of their name, and a submitted photo.

Viewers and students can search by name as well as view each slide.

Students will later receive a graduation “Hawk Pack” with a diploma, diploma folder, printed program, honor medallion if appropriate, and commencement mementos.

Spring graduates are also invited to return to campus to participate in a future commencement.

“The pandemic has changed your life as a student,” Wynne said in his video message. “Your college experience has changed, but still, you are learning. You are meeting virtually to discuss ideas. You are expressing your opinions, your values, your goals, and you are adjusting to change. It’s a lesson that will serve you well in the future. You are the University of North Dakota. Your spirit, your passion, your remarkable resilience during these challenging times. You are UND.”

