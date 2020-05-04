UND projects $11 million budget shortfall, impacting 400 employees

The University of North Dakota says 400 employees will have their hours reduced after an $11 million budget shortfall that it attributes to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an email sent to staffers Monday, UND is expecting a decline in enrollment as current and prospective students and their parents “weigh many personal unknowns brought on by the virus.”

UND's shortfall of $11 million is estimated for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The university issued refunds for students who were living in dorms and left early.

Moreover, UND has put a hiring freeze into effect.

This has impacted the UND’s custodial staff where 84 out of 127 employees had their hours reduced, in some cases, to zero.

The reduction in hours will go from May 16 to July 31, according to UND.