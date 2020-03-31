UND forming competitive e-sports leagues for student gaming

Go ahead -- stay home and play video games.

We are living in a different world and the University of North Dakota is on board.

UND is offering academic and competitive esports opportunities for student gamers.

Matthew King, the University’s recently hired esports coordinator, has launched a submission form for students to express interest in the upcoming academic semester of esports activities, which include three separate rosters and support roles for each competitive game.

As of now, UND’s confirmed games include League of Legends and Rocket League, though King expects the list to grow as students fill out the recently published varsity esports interest submission form.

There, students can express interest in different games, as well as how they would like to be involved.

“We want to keep it open to other possible rosters after gauging student interest,” King said. “Each roster will have players and support positions filled by students, and we also have technical roles that fit into an overall support structure.”

