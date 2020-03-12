UND classes moved to remote instruction

The University of North Dakota says they will be shifting to on-campus in-person classes to remote instruction for two weeks following spring break.

Here is a letter the school sent out to students:

Dear students,

Your health and well-being are our top priorities. In light of the coronavirus outbreak and rapidly changing conditions, UND will shift on-campus in-person classes to remote instruction for two weeks following spring break. Please read through this email as it provides specific details on how we will support your learning.

University Operations: At this time, the University intends to remain open and has no plans of ceasing operations. However, hours of operation and services may be limited depending on employee availability and campus needs.

Remote learning: Course information will be available through Blackboard as the main communication tool beginning Monday, March 23 through Friday, April 3. We are working with individual faculty regarding questions around labs, clinical, flight training, and music lessons and performances as well as seminar instruction. Faculty members are best positioned to determine alternative method of instruction that will meet course objectives and student needs at this time. We encourage you to monitor Blackboard and email for updates from your instructors. If you have questions, contact the Office of the Provost at 701-777-2167.

Residence Halls & Dining: Residence hall students are asked to take their essential personal belongings and academic materials home with them as they depart for Spring Break and to not return to campus until April 4. For students unable to leave campus, our residence halls will remain open and limited dining options will be available. Students living in the residence halls will receive additional information about this change shortly.

Student Employment: The contributions of student employees are critical to our ability to continue operations. As such, we will make every effort to continue the employment of students who choose to stay in Grand Forks rather than leave campus during this time. Because individual departments are best to determine their work needs, department leaders will determine if and how student employees will continue their work. The ability to employ student workers will be based on our ability to do so without risking the health of our students and as such may be revisited at a future time if needed.

Remote Technology Needs: If you have any concerns about engaging in your current classes through remote learning (e.g., you do not have internet or a computer), please call University University Information Technology at 701.777.2222 and let your instructor know immediately so we can find a solution for you.

Summer or Fall 2020 Registration: You can find contact information for your advisor through Starfish. If you have any questions, your advisor can assist you by phone or email if you need to adjust your course schedule.

Travel: As you consider traveling during Spring Break, stay informed regarding state emergencies relative to the coronavirus, and consider limiting your domestic travel. We discourage all international travel as you may have difficulty returning to the U.S. without a quarantine period.

We will continue to monitor the situation and may adjust our course delivery timeline as conditions warrant. If you have further questions or need additional assistance, please call Student Affairs at 701.777.2724. Please continue to read your email and log into Blackboard daily. We are committed to ensuring you can complete your courses and get the support you need as we navigate this unusual situation.