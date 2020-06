Minnesota state troopers say alcohol was a factor in U-turn that turned deadly down by the Twin Cities.

The state patrol says a 23-year-old man was turning around on Highway 5 in the town of Victoria in Carver County Tuesday afternoon, when he was hit by a pickup coming up behind him.

The driver of the car that was hit died, and the pickup driver had minor injuries. Troopers say the driver of the pickup had been drinking.