U of M suspends in-person classes due Coronavirus concerns

The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday afternoon they are suspending in-person instruction across all five of their campuses through at least April 1 in the wake of the Coronavirus.

In a statement sent to students, university officials say while there are no known cases of COVID-19 reported in our system, this is a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of exposure.

Students on the Morris and Crookston campuses will have in-person classes through this Friday, March 13.

Officials say spring break will be extended on the Duluth, Rochester, and Twin Cities campuses until March 18. All students on all campuses will be taught virtually through at least April 1.

For classes that cannot be taught online, the instructor will contact students with further information.