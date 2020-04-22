Tyson Foods closing large pork plant in Iowa after coronavirus outbreak

Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc., announced its plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Waterloo plant.

The plant is the company's largest pork plant. It had been running at reduced levels of production due to worker absenteeism, but will stop production until further notice this week. The company also announced that the plant's 2,800 workers will be invited to come to the plant later this week for COVID-19 testing.

“Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production," said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats. "The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company, since the plant is part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors and customers, including grocers. It means the loss of a vital market outlet for farmers and further contributes to the disruption of the nation’s pork supply.”

Plant workers affected by the closure will continue to be compensated. The company said the timing of resuming operations will depend on several factors, including the testing of team members for COVID-19.

Other Tyson Foods' meat and poultry plants will continue to operate, but some continue to run at reduced levels of production.

The company warned that its closing of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would be a blow to hog farmers and potentially disrupt the nation’s pork supply.

Tyson had kept the plant open in recent days over the objections of the mayor and other local officials.

The plant employs nearly 3,000 workers and can process about 19,500 hogs per day, about 4% of the U.S. pork processing capacity.

Copyright 2020 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.