Two treated for injuries sustained during semi versus car accident in Cass County

At least two people were brought to nearby hospitals after a car versus semi accident in northern Cass County, North Dakota on Monday afternoon.

It happened on County Highway 4, about two miles north of Amenia.

Deputies on the scene report that two people who were in the car at the time of the accident were taken to a hospital for their injuries. One was life-flighted and the other transported via ambulance. There's no word on their conditions at this time.

