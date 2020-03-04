Two people traveling through MSP airport ask to self-quarantine

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) was notified by the CDC’s Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Quarantine Station about two passengers on a flight arriving from Europe who had been in close contact while in Europe with a person confirmed to have novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Upon landing at MSP, these passengers were evaluated on the plane by a medical professional from the Quarantine Station and determined to not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Due to their contact with a known, confirmed case, however, they have been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. If they develop symptoms, they will be tested for COVID-19. Other passengers on the plane will be contacted by health officials if anyone on the flight were to test positive with COVID-19 at a later date.

The measures are taken to isolate and monitor potentially exposed passengers are designed to keep the risk of spread to others as low as possible. However, given the number of cases around the world and the concerns about community-level transmission in some parts of the United States, MDH reminds all Minnesotans they should be taking action now to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.