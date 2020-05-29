Two new deaths; 40 more COVID-19 Cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health released their updated numbers for COVID-19 within the state.

40 more cases have been reported along with two new deaths linked to the illness.

Both victims were from Cass County, one a man in his 70s and the other a woman in her 90s.

Both had underlying health conditions.

Since COVID-19 was first reported in North Dakota, 59 deaths have been linked to the illness.

The 40 new cases now brings the active case count to 638.

36 patients are currently being hospitalized while 1,882 patients are listed as recovered.