Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cass County

New data from the North Dakota Department of health shows seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two in Cass County.

A man and woman, both in their 60s, from Cass County have tested positive for the virus.

Both cases are under investigation so it is unknown if they caught the illness from travel or community spread.

The other new confirmed cases from the overnight testing are two women from Morton County, one in her 60s and the other in her 50s, a man from Morton County in his 50s, and a man in his 40s from Stark County.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 65 out of 2,492 who have been tested.

Updated testing numbers will be released this afternoon.