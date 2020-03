Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Dakota Sunday.

The new cases include a woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, and a man in his 40s from Pierce County.

The latest update from North Dakota Health Department shows 1,355 have been tested as of 3 p.m. 3/22/2020.

Total, 30 people have tested positive. Four people are hospitalized.

There are no deaths reported in North Dakota due to COVID-19.