Two more in jail for murder of missing Moorhead teen

A man and woman have now been arrested and are facing charges related to the murder of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.

22-year-old David Erno and 26-year-old Andrea Payne are behind bars at the Clay County Jail held on charges of felony Accessory to Murder. They are expected to be formally charged sometime Wednesday, April 22.

It's unclear what part they had in the murder of Avery.

Family members say both were friends with Dystynee, saying Andrea said 'Dystynee was like a sister.'

Once formal charges are filed, more details will be available to the public on how exactly the pair were involved.

27-year-old Ethan Broad is currently charged with second-degree-murder after court documents reveal he admitted to killing, dismembering and throwing Dystynee Avery's body in his apartment dumpsters.

Avery was temporarily living with Broad at the time of the murder. Her family says Dystynee often stayed with Broad from time to time, as Broad was a very kind friend to her.

Avery's family says they hope justice is brought to everyone involved.

Investigators are continuing their search Wednesday at the Clay County Landfill in hopes of recovering all of Dystynee Avery.

A mugshot of Erno was not available as of this writing. We will update the story once it does.