Two members of 'Central Park Five' to speak at UND

Two members of the formerly called 'Central Park Five,' now called the 'Exonerated Five' will speak at UND on Wednesday, March 4.

Raymond Santana and Yusef Salaam will speak on campus at 5 p.m. at the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

The University says, "The Exonerated Five, known for decades as 'The Central Park Five,' were coerced into falsely confessing to committing a brutal crime by police when they were children. They would spend 13 years in prison before their exoneration in 2002, when the crime's real perpetrator confessed."

This all started on the night of April 19, 1989, when a young woman was assaulted in New York’s Central Park. When she recovered, she had no memory of the assault. Five boys between the ages of 14 and 16 were tried and convicted of the crime.

Many recently watched the case unfold in the Netflix documentary series 'When They See Us.'

There is no charge to the event and everyone is welcome to attend.

