Two people are hurt in a rollover in Grant County.

Minnesota State Troopers got the call just before 1 a.m. on Monday about a crash on I-94, near Ashby.

Officials say the driver of a pick-up lost control of her vehicle, which rolled several times in the median on the highway.

Brooke Olson of Barnesville and her passenger, Dustin Olson of Sabin were not seriously hurt.