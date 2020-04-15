Two dozen more positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 24 more positive coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 365.

On a brighter side, 142 people are listed as recovered and the death toll remains at nine.

13 people are currently in the hospital with the disease throughout the state.

A dozen of the new cases are in Cass County, with Grand Forks county reporting eight new cases.

Three of the new cases involved someone between the ages of 10-19.

