Two people have been taken into custody after leading troopers on a chase that ended in Barnesville Friday night.

The pursuit began after a car was stolen from Fleet Farm in Fergus Falls.

Later, Clay County officials were able to stop the car in Barnesville with deploy sticks.

That's when the two people in the car took off on foot. Authorities were able to detain them.

Officials say they aren't looking for anyone else and there is no danger to the public.