Sheriff's officials say two people are in a jail for running a drug dealing operation in Cass County, MN.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department says on Saturday, June 20 they searched a home near Walker and found large amounts of meth, drug paraphernalia, guns and ammunition.

A bit after the search, authorities found the people who lived in the home.

34-year-old James Allen and 28-year-old Jessica Teal were arrested and are being held on pending charges.