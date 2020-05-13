Two arrested following business burglary in Minot

Minot Police arrested two men on charges they burglarized a southeast Minot business early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kaleb Frey and 18-year-old Perfecto Ramos.

Investigators say they responded to a burglary alarm shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Police say they took Frey into custody as he was attempting to flee while carrying a crow bar and wearing a non-COVID type mask. Police also say they arrested Ramos following a brief foot pursuit.

Frey and Ramos face C-felony burglary charges.

Prosecutors also charged Frey with Wearing Mask During Commission of Criminal Offense, an A-Misdemeanor.

Ramos also faces an A-misdemeanor charge of Refusal to Halt.

Evidence showed that Fry and Ramos had attempted to break into a safe.

Both made initial court appearances Tuesday and will be arraigned July 23.

They remain in custody in the Ward County Jail.