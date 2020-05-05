Two arrested after large fight with knife, gun in south Fargo

Two people are facing charges after a large fight in south Fargo last week.

20-year-old Seleena Emmalya Meas and 22-year-old Gazmen Sulejmani were arrested for terrorizing and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, April 28, Fargo Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of 35 St. S. for a large fight involving around 12 people.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple weapons including a knife and gun. One victim sustained multiple non-life threatening stab wounds.

Fargo Police say the case is pending charges with the State’s Attorney’s Office.