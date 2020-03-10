Two arrested after SWAT team raid in S. Fargo

Two people are under arrest for multiple charges and a child was taken into protective custody after a SWAT team raid in the metro.

Fargo Police say it happened Tuesday morning around 7 at 1920 25th St. S.

The Metro Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment where they took in drugs, money and a gun.

Police arrested 25-year-old Ermin Adzemovic of Fargo for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and endangerment of child or vulnerable adult.

25-year-old Khadijah Christina Miles also of Fargo was arrested for endangerment of child or vulnerable adult.

A 9-month-old child is now in protective custody.

At the apartment, police found 29 ounces of marijuana, more than $10,000 and a Glock .45 caliber handgun.