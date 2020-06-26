Two Fargo men arrested after a warrant was served for an active narcotics investigation

Fargo Police say Friday morning, members of their Narcotics Unit, along with the Red River Valley SWAT team, served a warrant at a home in the 200 block of 24th St. S. for an active narcotics investigation.

Police say 32-year-old Michael Foday Kimba of Fargo was arrested for an open warrant through Clay County for 2nd Degree Assault and 32-year-old Daniel Papee Kayee, also of Fargo was arrested for false info to law enforcement and an open Fargo warrant for failure to appear.

Fargo Police say additional charges are pending results of the investigation.