Two Airmen die in Grand Forks Air Force Base shooting

A Monday morning shooting has claimed the lives of two active duty Airmen on the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

According to a release, the shooting took place around 4:30 am and left two members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing dead.

No further details of the shooting have been released

Officials don't believe there is any threat to the public and the incident is under investigation.

Out of respect for the families of the victims, their names and units will be withheld for 24 hours.

Base medical teams have deployed emergency mental health services for those impacted.