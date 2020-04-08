Tufte amends order to quarantine for individuals returning to North Dakota

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte today amended an order originally signed on March 28 directing individuals to quarantine for 14 days if traveling back to North Dakota from all international locations and states in the United States. In addition, Tufte also clarified an order relating to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread across North Dakota, staying home as much as possible continues to be one of the best ways to reduce your exposure to COVID-19,” said Tufte.

TRAVEL ORDER

According to the amended order, anyone returning from travel from all international locations and states in the United States should quarantine for 14 days from the time of entry into North Dakota.

The following individuals are exempt from this order:

People just passing through the state, including truckers, travelers and others.

People commuting to and from North Dakota for essential supplies and services. This would include situations such as traveling for health care services and groceries.

People engaging in outdoor activities including walking, hiking, running, biking, driving for pleasure, hunting or fishing. This also includes people going to public parks and other public recreational lands as long as they remain at least six feet apart from individuals from other households.

Like in the previous order, essential critical infrastructure workers as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security are also exempt from this order.

Individuals can find more information on the NDDoH website at health.nd.gov/travel and are encouraged to fill out the travel survey found on the NDDoH website to receive information on how to monitor for symptoms.

QUARANTINE ORDER

In addition, Tufte expanded on Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order 2020-21 today through a state health officer order that clarifies quarantine for people who test positive for COVID-19. Individuals in the state who have been identified by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) as being positive for COVID-19 are subject to isolation immediately upon notification and for at least seven days after the onset of symptoms and 72 hours after becoming fever free and with symptom improvement.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, including test result counts, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.