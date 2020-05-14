Trump's push for opening school clashes with Fauci's caution

President Donald Trump is pushing governors to reopen schools as soon as possible, framing the effort to resume classes as a sign that the U.S. is coming back from the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump's push appears at odds with cautions by the nation's leading immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is wary of returning to normal activities too quickly.

Fauci has told Congress that the many unknowns regarding the novel coronavirus means being careful with children.

Trump says the virus has had “very little impact on young people,” yet severe COVID-19 illnesses and at least several deaths of children have been reported in the U.S.