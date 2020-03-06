Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak Friday

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure on Friday to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump had planned to sign the bill during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

But the Atlanta stop was left off of the president's public schedule, and the White House said Friday that Trump would no longer visit the agency because he “does not want to interfere with the CDC's mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”

The legislation he's signing provides federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests, and potential treatments.

