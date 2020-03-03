Trump says he spoke to Taliban leader, had ‘good talk’

President Donald Trump is confirming that he spoke on the phone to a leader of the Taliban, making him the first U.S. president believed to ever speak directly with the militant group.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before leaving the White House, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington, to visit the National Institutes of Health's Vaccine Research Center in Bethesda, Md. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The Taliban harbored al-Qaida before the 9/11 attacks and is responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s call, which the Taliban said lasted 35 minutes, came days after the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement calling for the withdrawal of American troops and paving the way for all-Afghan talks to begin next week.

Asked if the conversation was his first with the Taliban leader, Trump replied: “I don’t want to say that."

Trump says he has a “very good” relationship with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and they had a “good, long” conversation.

He says the Taliban also want to see an end to violence in Afghanistan.

